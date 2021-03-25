Walden Garden Clean-Up on Saturday, and Open Plots for Gardeners

Community garden plots are hard to come by in Jamaica Plain, so you better be an early bird to voice your desire for one of the open Walden Garden plots.



The Walden Garden is currently seeking community members who want their own garden plot for 2021. There is a meet-up at 15 Walden Street, Jamaica Plain on Thursday, March 25 from 6 to 7 pm. Can't make it? Email Cristal Martinez at cmartinez@jpndc.org or call 617-504-1395.

There will also be a Walden Garden clean-up this Saturday from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. If there is rain or snow, the clean-up will be rescheduled for April 3. Face masks are required.