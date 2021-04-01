Muñiz Academy Forges Relationship with Hale Intrepid Academy, Heads to Arboretum

For the last few weeks Margarita Muñiz Academy students have begun a relationship with the Hale Intrepid Academy by exploring the Arnold Arboretum together.

This is a new partnership between the Muñiz Academy and Hale Intrepid Academy, a program launched in 2018 by Hale (formerly Hale Reservation), which creates an educational experience utilizing an outdoor campus as a classroom.

Members of the Hale team are coming on Tuesdays and Thursdays to take Muñiz Academy students, of who there are about 25 attending school in person, for walks around the neighborhood and the Arboretum, according to a Muñiz Academy newsletter.

"After almost a year of isolation, the students become part of a group again, building connectivity with each other and with nature. There will be more activities for the Muñiz students in partnership with Hale in the coming months," said the newsletter.

As time goes on Hale and the Muñiz Academy will develop new programs together.