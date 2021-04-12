JP Movie Night April 15: Right Whale Survival vs Survival of Lobstering Industry?

It’s April, a month when we are invited to take a moment to turn our attention to our environment, and contemplate, literally, the future of the planet. Endangered species and climate change, habitat erosion and ocean pollution, human needs versus animal rights. JP Movie Night has selected a very important film to screen to mark the occasion.



On April 15, it will show Entangled, a documentary made by filmmaker, Boston Globe reporter and Jamaica Plain resident David Abel, that covers the struggle between the east coast lobstering industry -- whose nets often harm the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale -- and conservation groups struggling to save it from extinction. The film is being co-sponsored by the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

The North Atlantic Right Whale is one of the most endangered species on earth. Conservationists involved with cetacean research have long asserted that the lines from lobster traps wrap up the whales and invariably harm, and often kill them. But a lot of families’ livelihoods are at stake, and the conflict the movie addresses plays out in numerous other contexts around the planet. This is a tough issue everywhere – and our audience is invited to engage with the problem.

JP Movie Night, an in-person independent film screening organization based in the Centre for Faith, Art and Justice at First Baptist prior to the pandemic, has been streaming a film series recently called “Small Screen, Big Picture.” Its purpose is to highlight local documentaries covering topical issues and follow them up with a discussion.

More information on how to view Entangled can be found on the JP Movie Night website. It will get you thinking in a new way about that lobster roll you want to order from your favorite purveyor.