City’s B-Local App Offers Rewards for Shopping Local in Jamaica Plain and All of Boston

What's better than shopping local? Earning reward points from shopping local that turn into cash discounts.



The city recently launched its B-Local app that incentivizes Bostonians to shop locally. From using the app, shoppers automatically earn rewards at hundreds of participating Boston restaurants.

Shoppers must make purchases with registered credit, debit or prepaid cards linked to their B-Local account. The rewards will be applied as cash discounts, all rewards are reimbursed by the city at no cost to users or businesses.

At its release, there were more than 260 participating Boston restaurants, with 11 of them in Jamaica Plain.

CatLABS

JP's Massage Therapy Center

Espresso Yourself

Mangu Dominican Bistro

You Are Loved Murals

JP Lock and Security

Royal Betsa Inc

The Clutter Queen

J&P Cleaners Inc

JPizle Kitchen

A-Butter

The Mayor’s Office of Economic Development Small Business Unit has worked hard for an equitable representation of business owners, as well as even distribution across neighborhoods and businesses include:

● 185 Minority and immigrant-owned businesses

● 143 Woman-owned businesses

● 53 Main Streets businesses

● 46 Black-owned businesses

To start, download the free B-Local app from Google Play or the Apple store and link up your credit, debit and prepaid cards to your account. Then join reward offers and start shopping and dining locally, by earning points automatically through qualifying purchases when using linked cards at participating businesses.

Click here to learn more about the B-Local app.