Community Servings’ Meals4Moms Fundraiser Benefits Mothers in Need

Community Servings, a Jamaica Plain nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services to individuals and families in Massachusetts experiencing critical and chronic illnesses, recently launched its annual Mother’s Day fundraiser, Meals4Moms, in partnership with McCrea’s Candies of Boston.





Gift givers can send mom a box of handcrafted caramels – available in two sizes, 40 pieces for $60 or 80 pieces for $90 – along with a card designed by local artist Susy Pilgrim Waters and inscribed with a personalized message. Each purchase is a donation that will support a local mom with the nutritious food they need to maintain and improve their health.

Supporters can also choose to send just a card for a $30 donation. In addition to McCrea’s Candies and Pilgrim Waters Design, Meals4Moms is sponsored by Gold Star Studios and Franklin Printing.

For more information and to purchase a gift, visit www.servings.org/meals4moms.