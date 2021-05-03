State Nixed Proposed JP Dog Park Due to ‘Limited Favorability’

In 2018, the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that a site by Oakdale Street on the Southwest Corridor Park was selected to become a dog park. That proposal never came to fruition, and it doesn't look like it's going to happen anytime soon.



The Oakdale Street site was chosen after public meetings and the discussion of three proposed sites. At the time there seemed to be overwhelming support for a dog park in Jamaica Plain.

Fast forward to 2020 and DCR got a new commissioner with Jim Montgomery, who performed a review and evaluation of many projects. Upon review of the project and related feedback, it was relayed that the JP dog park project had limited favorability, according to a DCR spokesperson. Thus, DCR decided not to move forward with the project.

The spokesperson added that DCR believes local municipalities are best equipped to support neighborhood facilities such as dog park projects and will work with cities and towns when applicable.

Jamaica Plain News asked for a comment from Montgomery about the decision to not move forward with the park, and the following comment was provided.

“As a land conservation and outdoor recreation agency, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is tasked with protecting, promoting, and enhancing more than 450,000 acres of state park and watershed land,” said Montgomery. “DCR is focused on widely accessible regional active and passive outdoor recreation opportunities for citizens of the Commonwealth.”