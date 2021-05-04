Jamaica Plain’s Lydon Serving as Interim Commissioner of Inspectional Services Department

Jamaica Plain resident Sean Lydon was recently named as the Interim Commissioner of the Inspectional Services Department (ISD).



Lydon has worked for the city of Boston for 25 years, and most recently served as Deputy Building Commissioner of the Inspectional Services Building Division, where he managed more than 50 staff members, according to a press release. Lydon previously worked as a building inspector where he was charged with enforcing building and zoning codes.

ISD administers and enforces building, housing, health, sanitation and safety regulations mandated by city and state governments. Inspectional Services is made up of five regulatory divisions charged with serving the public by protecting the health, safety and environmental stability of Boston's business and residential communities.

Lydon served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps and later worked for Raytheon, Rockwell and Beckman on aerospace and defense programs. He graduated from Fullerton College in California with a major in business. He later attended Wentworth Institute of Technology for construction supervision. Lydon is also a State Board, Certified Building Inspector. He currently resides in Jamaica Plain with his wife and three children.