COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Hyde Square Task Force on May 7

The Hyde Square Task Force is happy to be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Friday, May 7th, from 2 to 7 pm.



Anyone ages 16 and older are welcome to register for the clinic. This clinic is in partnership with the city of Boston. The vaccination clinic will take place at Hyde Square Task Force, located at 30 Sunnyside St., Jamaica Plain, directly behind the former Blessed Sacrament Church building.



Please click this link to register for a vaccination appointment: https://www.cic-health.com/boston/hyde.

The form should be completed for each individual who is requesting an appointment. Appointments will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until they are full. Support will be available at the clinic in English and Spanish. If you have any questions you can call 877-280-2937 or email support@cic-health.com.

PLEASE NOTE: Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must have consent from a parent/guardian in order to receive a vaccination. Consent can be provided in three ways:

Provide consent before the appointment via a form the city will provide

Parent/guardian can accompany the young person and provide consent in person

By phone on the day of the appointment with staff verifying consent via phone