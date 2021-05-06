12 Businesses Participating in South Street Fair on May 8

A dozen local businesses will be participating in the inaugural South Street Fair on May 8.

The fair will be outside at the South Street Mall and tennis/pickleball/basketball courts at the corner of Carolina Avenue and South Street.

Local musicians will be playing atop the roof of the Ferris Wheels Bike Shop, where the business has operated for 39 years. Corey Stallings, Program Director at South Street Youth Center and a real estate agent for participating business Sazama Real Estate, will host basketball shootouts and other games for kids during the event.

Participating businesses include:

Ferris Wheels Bike Shop

Sazama Real Estate

Fiore’s Bakery

Juicygreens

Miss Laura’s

Papercuts JP

Fresh Copy

FOCUS Real Estate

40 South

Monumental Market

Polkadog Bakery

McCormack & Scanlan Real Estate

Sazama and Ferris hope to start a new tradition on their block – “more like a block party than a huge festival,” Jeffrey Ferris explained. “Let’s keep it small,” proving that, like the businesses organizing this fair, small is beautiful.

The fair is being organized by Sazama Real Estate and Ferris Wheels Bike Shop, in partnership with JP Centre/South Main Streets. The businesses are wanting the street fair to be a new tradition to the block.