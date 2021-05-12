Emerald Necklace Conservancy Planted Trees in Franklin Park in Honor of Arbor Day

In honor of Arbor Day the Emerald Necklace Conservancy planted 10 trees in Franklin Park.



Arbor Day is the last Friday of April, and the Conservancy got ahead and planted the trees one day earlier.

Joining Erica Holm, Field Operations Coordinator at the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, was Boston's Tree Warden Max Ford-Diamond, Andy Balon from Bartlett Tree Experts, and Mango, their furry helper! A total of 10 trees in the under-treed area between White Stadium and the Overlook Ruins in Franklin Park were planted: a Princeton elm, two black tupelo, two red maple, two eastern hophornbeam, two swamp white oak, and a tuliptree. Please visit emeraldnecklace.org/ylp-plants-trees for more information.