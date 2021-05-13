Call for Artists for Pop-up Art Performances and Exhibits in Latin Quarter

Calling all artists! Hyde Square Task Force is looking to host a series of outdoor pop-up art performances/exhibits in different locations throughout Boston’s Latin Quarter between June and August.



We are looking for a variety of performances/exhibits that will uplift the Afro-Latin culture of the neighborhood, bring vibrancy to the cultural district, and encourage people to get out in the district and support our local businesses. We are open to all art forms! Deadline is Monday, May 17th.

To apply, fill out this simple application:

English: https://forms.gle/w13kQLgdUHHjsbTL8

Spanish: https://forms.gle/PRB5WVWv6MUrGMRk9