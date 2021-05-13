Jamaica Plain Students Earn St. Sebastian’s Honor Roll

St. Sebastian's School is proud to announce the following Jamaica Plain students who were named to the Third Quarter Honor Roll. under the following categories: High Honors: A- or above in all subjects, Honors with Distinction: B or above in all subjects, and Honors: B- or above in all subjects.



Students from Jamaica Plain:

Maxim D. Kalinichenko, Grade 8, High Honors

Michael J. Kalinichenko, Grade 10, High Honors

Luis E. Sosa Espinal, Grade 8, High Honors