Jamaica Plain Historical Society Historic Walking Tours Start May 22

The 26th season of the free Jamaica Plain Historical Society neighborhood tours are kicking off May 22. The tours are a great way to learn more about Monument Square, the Woodbourne neighborhood, Jamaica Pond, and more.



"I like helping people discover more about the history of the places they visit each day. People pass by the colonial milestones in JP zillions of times without knowing they are there and what they are," said JPHS President Gretchen Grozier. "But once someone takes a tour they learn more, and hopefully, are curious to continue learning more about the rich and wonderful history of Jamaica Plain."

The first seven tours are for Monument Square, Sumner Hill, Stony Brook, Hyde Square, Green Street, Woodbourne, and Jamaica Pond. The same tours then repeat, with tours being offered in Spanish for Stony Brook on July 24 and Sept. 11, and Hyde Square on July 31 and Sept. 18.

May 22 Monument Square May 29 Sumner Hill June 5 Stony Brook June 12 Hyde Square June 19 Green Street June 26 Woodbourne July 3 Jamaica Pond

Last year JPHS purchased personal voice amplifiers for the guides so people can distance themselves a lot if they choose to, but still hear the guide. Grozier said each tour is different as there are quite a few different guides who each bring their own perspective, so you can repeat a tour and get something different.

All JPHS tours are free to the public, and start on Saturday at 11 am sharp. Tours last between 60 and 90 minutes and are cancelled in case of heavy rain.

Reservations are not required, participants just need to meet the guide at the location listed. You can pre-register for tours using this form (if you wish): https://forms.gle/sQgCQAitA5eEb8RA7.

A map showing the starting points of the walking tours can be found here.