PD Gallery Opens on Centre Street

The owner of Sweet Rice Thai Kitchen has opened a new business, but it's not food related. It's a photo gallery. 

PD Gallery (Photo by Pradit Sakkara)

The gallery is owned and operated by Pradit Sakkara, and is now open at 606 Centre St.

Upon entering the space, you will find looming examples of Sakkara’s work in large scale photo artworks on the walls. He makes great use of luminescent color, focal length, and scale in his compositions. He is not limited to framed works however, as he also does work as a photographer for portraits, weddings, and more. 

PD Gallery is owned by Pradi Sakkara, who is also the owner of Sweet Rice Thai Kitchen. (Photo by Pradit Sakkara)

He studied graphic design at the MFA School of the Arts, and worked extensively in Industrial Design throughout a 15 year career. He's been focusing on photography for the last three years.  

You can learn more about PD Gallery at pd.gallery.

(Photo by Pradit Sakkara)

