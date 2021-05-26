Photo: Check Out Gasoline Prices in JP in 1940s

Peg Ryan moved to Jamaica Plain as a new bride in 1964 with her husband who grew up on Orchard Street.



In the 1940s her husband worked at the local Esso gas station when he was a teen. The gas station was at the corner of Centre and Orchard streets. Ryan shared this historical photo with Jamaica Plain News and pointed out that gas was being sold for 22 and 24 cents at the time!

The gas station was eventually torn down and became the parking lot for the Boy Scouts Headquarters next door, said Ryan.

When they did move to Jamaica Plain, the Ryans bought a beautiful two-family house on Centre Street where she spent 43 years and raised two wonderful sons.