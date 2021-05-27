JP’s Zuhaly Ramón Joins MORE Advertising as Account Executive & Latinx Coordinator

MORE Advertising, minority women-led marketing and advertising agency in Watertown recently announced that Jamaica Plain resident Zuhaly Ramón has joined the agency as Account Executive and Latinx Coordinator.



In her new role, Ramón, will be responsible for managing and overseeing deliverables for the agency’s clients – with an emphasis on projects designed to reach the Latinx community. She’ll lead the cultural adaptation process for Latinx-focused campaigns and support English- and Spanish-language research.

“MORE has long understood the value of ensuring that communications targeted to diverse populations are thorough, authentic, and respectful,” said Donna Latson Gittens, CEO & Founder of MORE Advertising. “We are excited to have Zuhaly join the agency and help us continue to be at the forefront of effectively communicating with communities of color.”

“Zuhaly has made an immediate impact with our clients while demonstrating her keen marketing instincts and genuine ability to speak to diverse audiences,” said Judi Haber, Managing Partner & President of MORE Advertising. “We look forward to watching Zuhaly grow and succeed here at MORE.”

“I am grateful that MORE has invested in my skills and experiences and am excited to work with organizations that want to create and develop authentic communication and representation of people of color,” said Ramón.

Prior to joining MORE Advertising, Ramón was a program coordinator at Boston University’s College of Communication and was previously a media associate for the digital advertising platform Centro. She’s active in the Latinx community, having founded Dinero Chronicles, a financial literacy program, and volunteering with Chica Project, a mentorship program for Latinas and other women of color. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and Spanish from Smith College and a Master of Science degree in advertising from Boston University.