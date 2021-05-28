Coming Soon: The BYTE Shop Will Fix, Repair, Resell, Recycle Electronics + Computer History Museum

Not sure where to take your computer or smartphone when it needs repair? The answer will be the BYTE Shop, which is opening on South Street in July.



"The BYTE Shop's primary business will be computer and smartphone repair but I'd like to become known as the local place you can bring broken electronics of all sorts for repair or recycling," said BYTE Shop owner Tim Colgrove. "I'm a firm believer in the reduce/reuse/repair/recycle movement when it comes to electronics. My mission is to divert several tons of electronics from landfill through my repair/recycling services."

Colegrove has been in the computer and information technology support field for more than 15 years.

As an avid vintage computer hobbyist, he's personally restored more than 100 computers dating from the mid-1960s to the mid-1990s. His passion for computer history is the driving force for the shop's computer history museum that will feature a rotating display of working computers and computer history items that tell the story of the development of the home computer. He personally restored the computers that will be on display.

"Our museum space will have more vintage computer systems on display than the Smithsonian Museum of American History!" said Colgrove, a longtime resident of Jamaica Plain. "Visit us this summer to relive the Commodore 64 days while we replace your iPhone screen!"

The shop will be at 48 South St.

Services that The BYTE Shop will provide include:

Mac and PC laptop/desktop computer hardware and software repair and support

iPhone screen and battery replacement

Electronics recycling drop-off (to arrange pickup of larger items/lots, contact info@byteshop.io)

Data recovery and transfer services

Vintage/retro computer and electronics repair and restoration

General information technology consulting for individuals and small businesses

Computer upgrades: batteries, memory, hard drives, etc.

Vintage computer rental

Game console repair and modification

General consumer electronics repair

Digitization services

A selection of computer convenience items for sale including power adapters, USB charging cables, backup hard drives, etc.

And a curated selection of gifts for computer lovers!