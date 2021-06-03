Eliot Schoolyard Live Concert Series on Sundays Starting June 6

Live music returns to a delightful outdoor space all summer long as three disparate curators will bring a wide variety of artistry to the Eliot School yard, from jazz to hip hop, harp to steel drums.





Opening June 6 with jazz trio Man on Land and closing September 26 with singer/songwriter Tarciso Alves, the series runs every Sunday at 4 pm (except July 4 & Labor Day weekend). Among others, local star Miranda Rae will perform; DJ WhySham, Dzidzor, and Prateek will bring their energy and artistry; Brian Friedland’s piano joins jazz favorites Giuseppe Paradiso, Josh Rosen, Charles Overton, and David Eure; and an eclectic mix rounds out the series, including Tempo International Rhythm Section, 40 Million Feet, The Eduardo Project, and others.

Curators are Oompa and The Record Co., which just opened its expanded community recording facilities this spring; Hoopla Productions, which produced Jamaica Plain Porchfest for the past several years; and jazz composer/pianist Brian Friedland, who initiated concerts in the Eliot Schoolyard last fall. Each set of curators programmed five Sundays, drawing upon Boston’s wealth of musical talent and energy.

Admission is free, and all are welcome, with advance registration highly recommended at eliotschool.org/EliotSchoolyardConcerts. The Eliot Schoolyard is located at 24 Eliot Street, Jamaica Plain. Audience members should bring their own seating and prepare to follow any public health guidelines in place at the time.

The series is presented by the Eliot School of Fine & Applied Arts, which inspires lifelong learning in craft and creativity for all, both in Boston’s schools and community centers and at its Jamaica Plain schoolhouse. The concerts are a departure for the Eliot School, which ordinarily focuses on craft and visual arts.

“Live music outdoors brings people together in ways that transcend the troubles of the moment. We are proud to make this joy available after a year of such intense isolation,” said Eliot School Executive Director Abigail Norman.

The series’ lead sponsors are Ken Sazama Real Estate and Kevin Cradock Builders, and additional sponsors are Polkadog Bakery and East Boston Savings Bank.

SCHEDULE: SUNDAYS, 4PM

June 6: Man on Land

June 13: Notebook P / Miranda Rae

June 20: The Thaddeus Hogarth/John Baboian Duo

June 27: Charles Overton & Brian Friedland

July 11: 40 Million Feet

July 18: Eduardo Project

July 25: Josh Rosen, Giuseppe Paradiso & Brian Friedland

August 1: DJ WhySham

August 8: Tempo International Rhythm Section

August 15: David Eure & Brian Friedland

August 22: Alec Hutson / Naomi Westwater

August 29: Miranda Rae & Shane Dylan

September 12: Household Items & Olson Pingrey Duo

September 19: Dzidzor / Prateek

September 26: Tarciso Alves