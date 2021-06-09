Community Servings’ Dinners4Dads Fundraiser Benefits Fathers in Need

Community Servings, a Jamaica Plain based nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services to individuals and families in Massachusetts experiencing critical and chronic illnesses, is holding its annual Father’s Day fundraiser, Dinners4Dads, in partnership with Eastern Standard Provisions.





Gift givers can send a father figure in their life a box of gourmet soft pretzels and accompanying salts – available in two sizes, 15 pretzels for $60 or 22 pretzels for $90 – along with a card designed by local artist Susy Pilgrim Waters inscribed with a personalized message. Each purchase is a donation that will support a local dad and his family with the nutritious food they need to maintain and improve their health.

Supporters can also choose to send a card only for a $30 donation. In addition to Eastern Standard Provisions and Pilgrim Waters Design, Dinners4Dads is sponsored by Gold Star Studios.

For more information and to purchase a gift, visit www.servings.org/fathersday. The Dinners4Dads shopping cart will close at noon on Monday, June 14.