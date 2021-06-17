21 Local Vendors Participating in Bartlett Square Makers Market This Sunday

Handmade ceramics, jewelry, embroidered art based off television and films, and play kits for kiddos, are just a few of the local vendors participating at this weekend's Bartlett Square Makers Market.



"We've had great response to past markets, visitors are loving the experience of getting outside and interacting with local craftspeople, it's a great way to share what they have been working on and reinforce that our community is home to some really talented people," said Alex Jacobson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bartlett Square Makers Market (@bartlettsqmakersmarket)



Held the third Sunday of every month, the market was launched last winter in the parking lot of Jameson & Thompson Picture Framers at 18 Bartlett Square, near the corner of Green Street and Amory Street (across from the MBTA Green Street stop). The market is from 11 am to 3 pm.

"This month we'll have vendors selling everything from jewelry to illustrations & cards to planters made out repurposed cans! It's a great place to spend a Sunday, chatting with creatives from the area," Liticia Avery, Shop Manager Jameson & Thompson Picture Framers.

Currently there is not live music or food, but market organizers are looking into adding it and said anyone interested can email info@bartlettsqmakersmarket. com. There are also several spaces left for vendors in the later months, and more woodworkers and ceramic makers are wanted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bartlett Square Makers Market (@bartlettsqmakersmarket)