Youth Enrichment Services Ski Shop, 9 Condos Proposed on Amory Street

You don't hear about a lot of proposed developments that include a ski rental shop for a sports based youth program in Jamaica Plain. But that's one part of an Amory Street proposal being discussed at a public meeting on June 24.



The proposal includes two buildings at 265-267 Amory Street. One would be three stories commercial building that would include a state-of-the-art ski rental shop with an outdoor activity storage to serve Youth Enrichment Services (YES). YES' mission is to provide impactful "outdoor experiences and leadership opportunities that build confidence and prepare them to summit life's challenges," according to its website.

There will be an additional four-story residential building containing nine new residential condominiums.

Parking will be at grade level, and be internal to the building with 14n covered spaces that provide direct access to the main lobbies. All parking will be from a shared driveway with a curb cut on the site, which includes a bus turn off to allow for two buses to pull up under a canopy at the YES building for covered loading and unloading of ski equipment and participants.

There will also be 23 bicycle parking spaces on site.

This meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, June 24 from 6 to 8 pm. Participants must register using this link, and then participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting. An email will also be sent prior to the meeting regarding technical assistance.