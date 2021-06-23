Hyde Square Task Force Pop-Up Art: Figurine Making with Silvina Mizrahi on June 24

Create your own figurine of yourself or someone you admire with artist Silvina Mizrahi on June 24.



Mizrahi will be at the Mildred Hailey Apartment’s Hot Dog Night (10 Horan Way) from 4 to 6 pm on Thursday, June 24.

This art activity is a part of a series of pop-up art activities and performances happening in Boston’s Latin Quarter this summer sponsored by Hyde Square Task Force. For more information about all the pop-up performances, visit @BostonsLatinQuarter on Facebook or Instagram. For more information, email Sarah Brugge at sarah@hydesquare.org.