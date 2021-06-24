Perkins Street Pride Block Party Hosted by Marijuana Dispensary on Sunday

An all-day free Pride block party featuring live entertainment, a costume contest, drag show and more will being raging on Perkins Street on Sunday.





The party will stretch the length of Perkins Street between Centre Street and South Huntington Avenue, just steps away from the Seed dispensary.

This is a family-friendly event with a zone that includes games, face painting (which is obligatory for any Boston family event), and more. There will also be a 21+ lounge located within the event.

There will be live entertainment all day, with performances by The Chops, The Ray Liriano Experience, the Rick Berlin & the Nickel & Dime Band, Master of Ceremonies and “inter-gay-lactic space alien” Vice V'Ersatile, and DJ Ayo’Buelo.

Party goers are encouraged to wear festive and creative garb and enter the costume contest to win first, second, or third place prizes.

The party will be capped off with a drag show performance hosted by the infamous and legendary Mizery McRae.