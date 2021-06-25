Ward 19 Democratic Committee Caucus Electing Convention Delegates on June 28

Registered Democrats in Boston Ward 19 will hold a caucus on Monday, June 28, 2021, to elect delegates and alternates to the 2021 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.



The caucus will take place virtually on Zoom. Democrats who wish to participate virtually may register here. The Zoom session will be available at 6 pm, virtual admission begins at 6:30 pm., virtual doors close at 7 pm, and anyone in the virtual waiting room at that time will be admitted.

This year’s state convention will be held on Sept. 25 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, where Democrats from across the state will come together to adopt a Democratic Party platform, discuss Party business and celebrate our successes as we prepare for upcoming elections. The event will take place in-line with all federal, state and local health guidelines and will include a virtual option for participation.

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Boston Ward 19 (Jamaica Plain and Roslindale). Pre-registered Democrats who will be 16 years old by June 15, 2021 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. Boston Ward 19 can elect 26 delegates and five alternates to the convention.

Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org by August 6, 2021.

Those interested in getting involved with the Boston Ward 19 Democratic Committee should contact visit our website bostonward19dems.org.