13 Micro-Units Proposed for Woodlawn Street Empty Lot

There will be a public meeting on June 30 to discuss a proposed 4-story building consisting of 13 micro-units on an empty lot on Woodlawn Street.



The empty lot has been used for parking at the bottom of Woodlawn Street for several decades. Woodlawn Street is a dead end street where on-street parking is very cramped, and many people use the lot to turn around in.

Located at 3-5 Woodlawn St., there would be 13 residential units conforming to the city's compact living pilot initiative. The units would all be studio apartments. and most would be 300 to 330 square feet, with one unit being 445 square feet.

Following the requirements of the initiative, the project is 300 feet from the Forest Hills MBTA station. Two of the units would be deemed affordable. The project does not include onsite parking.

According to the project summary filed with the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA), the project, "...encourages the development of new urban living spaces where residents enjoy smaller and more affordable well-designed dwelling units, with ample storage and natural light, shared common areas, and nearby transportation options. The Compact Living Pilot and this project are intended to make it more affordable to live in Boston in close proximity to jobs and all else the city has to offer."

The project would need several zoning variances, including insufficient lot area and width, lack off street parking, insufficient front/side/rear space, and building height.

The public virtual meeting is on Wednesday, June 30, from 6 to 7:30 pm. Meeting participants must register using this link, and then they receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting. An email will be sent prior to the meeting regarding technical assistance.