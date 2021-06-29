JP Porchfest Happening Live (And Online) in August

Great news -- JP Porchfest will take place over two days, August 21 and 22!

Due to continued concerns about safety, the 7th Annual JP Porchfest will occur both in person, and online in real time for selected performance locations. There is also a cap of 18 on the number of porches for each day.

Last year's JP Porchfest was cancelled due to the pandemic, and this year's Porchfest will not be produced by co-founders Mindy Fried and Marie Ghitman, who handed the reins over to Dunamis.

"Our work is steeped in racial equity and as an organization, Dunamis does everything we can to support and create space for creatives of color," says Dunamis' website.

Neo Gcabo will be the lead producer of JP Porchfest.

"In our pilot year of producing Porchfest, it's a priority for us to highlight and support BIPOC artists and creatives, through partnering with arts organizations that amplify BIPOC folx to curate porches," said Gcabo to Jamaica Plain News. "Porchfest is still open to anyone in terms of audience, performer or porch host but we wanted to make sure that we spotlighted artists who rarely have access to these opportunities."

Gcabo added that all performers, volunteers and porch hosts can now sign up on JP Porchfest's website.

"Dunamis is honored and excited to take the reins on producing Porchfest. The mission and vision of Porchfest aligns perfectly with that of Dunamis," said Gcabo. "This transition could not be more fitting for such a time, where the arts are at the forefront of breaking down barriers of race, class, gender identity and more with one porch at a time."