5 JP Sites: Boston Summer Eats Program Free to Youths 18 and Younger

The city's Boston Summer Eats program is offering meals at 53 sites, with 14 more coming later in the summer, with a goal of expanding access to free and healthy meals to youth and lessen the summer food gap.



Meals are available to youth 18 years and younger at no cost and no registration or ID is needed.

Last summer, the program served 1,894,748 meals across 91 sites in 16 neighborhoods, according to a press release.

Boston Summer Eats sites can be found at boston.gov/summer-eats or find additional locations across the state by texting “Food” or “Comida” to 877-877. Hours of operation vary depending on the site. Parents can pick up meals for youth who are not present, and this year, due to pandemic, meals will be taken off-site.

The Boston Summer Eats program is led by the Mayor’s Office of Food Access (OFA) in partnership with Project Bread, the Greater Boston YMCA, and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and is sponsored by the Boston Children's Hospital. Other partners involved in the 2021 Boston Summer Eats program include the Boston Public Library (BPL), Boston Housing Authority (BHA), and Boston Public Schools (BPS).

There are five meal sites in Jamaica Plain with all offering breakfast. Below are the sites:

BCYF Curtis Hall Community Center

20 South Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Hours: 9 A.M. - 12 P.M.

Days: MON - FRI

Types of meals: SUPPER/BREAKFAST BCYF Hennigan Community Center

200 Heath St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Hours: 9 A.M. - 12 P.M.

Days: MON - FRI

Types of meals: SUPPER/BREAKFAST YMCA Egleston *Grab and Go Truck* 3134 Washington Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Hours: 3 P.M. - 5 P.M.

Days: MON AND THUR

Types of meals: BREAKFAST/LUNCH BHA Tree of Life 297 Centre Street #2, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Hours: 10 A.M. - 2 P.M.

Days: MON - FRI

Types of meals: BREAKFAST/LUNCH

Dominican Development Center, Inc

Johnson Park, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Hours: 12 P.M. - 5 P.M.

Days: WED AND FRI

Types of meals: BREAKFAST/LUNCH