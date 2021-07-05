Lottery Applications Being Accepted for New Amory Street Income-Restricted Apartments

Lottery applications are now being accepted for 44 new income-restricted apartments at 25 Amory Street.



This is a transit-orientated Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation (JPNDC) project that is part of a multi-phase plan to transform land left vacant five decades ago when homes and businesses were bulldozed for a proposed highway.

Twenty-nine of the 44 units are 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and are for families. Five of the units are being set aside for homeless individuals, and will be filled by a direct referral by HomeStart, according to 25amory.com. Five of the units are mobility accessible, and one unit is for sensory hearing.

Here is a breakdown of the types of units and income qualifications:

This is a JPNDC project, but city government is in charge of the lottery process. And according to 25amory.com, the city is being affected by technical difficulties, so there may be issues with submitting applications. Applicants are encouraged to be patient and try again later. Also, applicants are not being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis, so delays will not affect your application. The application lottery is now open through Aug. 9th.

You can request an application by clicking here.