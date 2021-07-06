Boston Latin Quarter Pop-Up Series Featuring Musician Andrea Cruz on July 8

Musician Andrea Cruz will be kicking off her El Sentir tour with a live performance outside the Connolly Branch Library on July 8th.





Andrea Melina Cruz Tirado is a female Puerto Rican artist, singer-songwriter, born in Aibonito, Puerto Rico in 1994. Cruz launched her first musical project Amapola in 2014, positioning her within the alternative music scene on her home island. In 2017, Cruz released her debut album Tejido de laurel, which went on to climb the top of the charts within Puerto Rico’s most important music lists.

After two years of sharing her sound in and outside of Puerto Rico, the singer-songwriter started 2019 with an extraordinary NPR Tiny Desk concert and the release of the single "Véngole" featuring Gaby Moreno.

In 2020, she launched her second production Sentir no es del tiempo, and she just released a beautiful compilation of songs, Lo que no fue canción, in the form of a lovely book.

This performance is a part of a series of pop-up performances happening in Boston’s Latin Quarter this summer sponsored by Hyde Square Task Force. For more information about all the pop-up performances, visit @BostonsLatinQuarter on Facebook or Instagram. For more information, email Sarah Brugge at sarah@hydesquare.org.

This concert will be at 7 pm.