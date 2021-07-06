Want To Be On The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council?

Are you interested in being more involved in Jamaica Plain -- then being on the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council could be the thing for you.

The following is from the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council:

(JPNC) is a volunteer organization that brings together Jamaica Plain’s diverse community to make decisions and recommendations regarding development, service delivery, and other public issues in our shared neighborhood, strengthening the entire community’s opportunity to participate directly and fully in governing neighborhood affairs. Since its founding in 1985, the JPNC has worked to increase and improve communication between the entire Jamaica Plain community, Boston, and other public agencies and parties.

Although the mayor initially appointed its members, the JPNC quickly switched to an Elected-model and elections have been held every two years. Due to COVID, we postponed the elections last year, but recently voted to hold the next elections on August 21, 2021. Nomination packets are available on our website JPNC.org and at the three Jamaica Plain Branch Libraries (Jamaica Plain, Connolly, Egleston Square). Nomination packets need to be returned to the Jamaica Plain Branch Library, 30 South St., before 5 pm on July 16, 2021 in order to be a candidate on the ballot.

Eligible candidates are residents of Jamaica Plain who will be 16 years old or older as of August 21, 2021 and listed on the most-current City of Boston List of Residents or are able to show proof of age, identity, and residency. This includes some residents whose mailing address is not Jamaica Plain and, therefore, a map of the JPNC area is available on our website, JPNC.org. Proof includes, but not limited to a:

Government-issued photo ID

Current school report card with envelope

Driver’s permit

Birth certificate

Piece of mail from a utility or governmental agency, or

Letter or other document attesting to residency in an area shelter such as Shattuck Shelter at 170 Morton Street or similar facility.

A candidate may also be an owner of a business or the director of a non-profit organization in Jamaica Plain.

The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council consists of twenty (20) members, who represent the Jamaica Plain as follows:

Five (5) seats are assigned to eligible individuals representing Area “A” (Ward 10, Precincts, 6, 7, 8 and 9 [east of South Huntington Avenue]; Ward 11, Precincts 4 and 5; Ward 19, Precinct 1)

Five (5) seats are assigned to eligible persons representing Area “B” (Ward 11, Precincts 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10; Ward 19, Precincts 4, 6, and 9 [east of Centre Street].

Five (5) seats are assigned to eligible individuals representing Area “C” (Ward 10, Precinct 9 [west of South Huntington Avenue]; Ward 19, Precincts 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9 [west of Centre Street] and 12.

Five (5) At-Large seats are assigned to eligible individuals representing any location within the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council area.

Those not familiar with their ward and precinct can enter their address at wheredoIvotema.org or use the map on our website JPNC.org

For more information about the JPNC and the election, please visit our website JPNC.org or email us at info.jpnc@gmail.com

The JPNC meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month and are open to the public. We encourage members of the community to become involved by attending these meetings, proposing agenda items, speaking on current topics, and joining the Council’s different working committees.