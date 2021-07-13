Video: Congresswoman Pressley Testifies on Redistricting 7th Congressional District

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley virtually testified on Monday at a Massachusetts State House hearing on redistricting the 7th Congressional District, the district she currently represents.



During the Joint Committee on Redistricting hearing, Pressley shared constituent stories and testified to the importance of centering racial and economic diversity in the redistricting process and keeping municipalities whole if possible.

"As I have said before, the Massachusetts’ 7th Congressional District is incredibly diverse and vibrant, but also one of the most unequal in the country. The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for every community--but by almost every metric, the hardest hit communities per capita in the Commonwealth are concentrated in the Massachusetts 7th—Chelsea, Everett, and Randolph. This is not random, it's not a coincidence. And it is certainly not surprising. It is the direct result of disinvestment and generations old failed policy decisions. But if those policy choices created this disproportionate burden on communities of color and low-income people, then we need to be as intentional in the proactive equity centered policies which we advance. And that is the incredible strength of this district."

Below is Pressley's entire speech: