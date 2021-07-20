Off Into Space: Little Dipper JP Shuts Down Operations

Jamaica Plain will no longer have a space themed diner after Little Dipper JP announced it will no longer be serving brunch on weekends.



The diner, which had model rockets hanging from its ceiling, had been open for weekend brunch, but in a Facebook post on its page, they said they'll be stopping serving on the weekends due to staffing and other challenges.

The diner opened July 2018, taking over for the popular Centre Street Cafe. The restaurant has cajun, southern and southwestern influence, and menu items include the Thor, a breakfast sandwich with an over-easy egg, aioli, served on a house-made English muffin.

There will still be food served out of the spot as two pop-ups currently operating out of Little Dipper -- Comfort Kitchen and Be Okay Bagels., will continue that as they plan on opening up their own brick-and mortar restaurants. They will be using Little Dipper's Facebook and Instagram pages provide menus and hours of operation.

