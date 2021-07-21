Boston Latin Quarter Pop-Up Performance Series: Jorge Arce & Winfred Meadows on July 23

Musicians Jorge Arce and Winfred Meadows will be bringing their Afro-Caribbean music to the neighborhood for a free concert on July 23rd.



This performance is a part of a series of pop-up performances happening in Boston’s Latin Quarter this summer sponsored by Hyde Square Task Force. The concert is at 7 pm on the side of the Blessed Sacrament Church (361 Centre St.).

For more information about all the pop-up performances, visit @BostonsLatinQuarter on Facebook or Instagram. For more information, email Sarah Brugge at sarah@hydesquare.org.