Photos: This Car Needs To Be Towed

An unregistered banana yellow Chevrolet Cobalt has been parked on Weld Hill Street in a resident parking spot since December and hasn't been towed yet.



There are several City of Boston parking tickets on the dashboard. Not so pleased neighbors have put a toy tiger head on top of the vehicle, and written several messages on the vehicle, including: "Tow me" "Here since December" and "Gone Please."

People have posted about the vehicle on social media, reported it to the city, but the vehicle is still sitting on Weld Hill Street.

Should we take votes on when the vehicle will be removed??