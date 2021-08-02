Federal Eviction Moratorium Ended Aug. 1; Rental Assistance Available; Pressley Pushes To Extend Moratorium

The CDC's eviction moratorium expired August 1, but rental assistance resources are available through the city's Office of Housing Stability. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is also pushing legislation to extend the moratorium.



You can apply for rental assistance through the city's Office of Housing Stability by visiting their website here.

The Office of Housing Stability hosts a virtual clinic for small landlords and tenants every Tuesday at 5:30 pm. Complete the online form to RSVP for this virtual clinic. The Office of Housing Stability also host virtual walk-in hours on Wednesday from noon to 2 pm to answer your housing questions. Please complete this online form to RSVP for these walk-in hours.

Also, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) joined House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) and other House representatives in introducing the Protecting Renters from Evictions Act of 2021, which would extend the eviction moratorium through the end of the year.

Last month, Pressley, joined Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) and Cori Bush (MO-01), in leading more than 40 of their colleagues on a letter urging President Joe Biden and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to extend the moratorium for the duration of the public health crisis.

National Equity Atlas estimates 6.398 million households are currently behind on rent, including more than 103,000 households in Massachusetts, 64 percent of whom are people of color, according to a press release. In Suffolk County an estimated 13.5% of renter households owe back rent.