Social Justice Cannabis Museum Chief Speaking at Thursday’s BLM Vigil

The chief of staff for Jamaica Plain's marijuana dispensary, Seed, and the Core Social Justice Museum, will be the guest speaker at Thursday's Vigil in Support of Black Lives Matter.



Tomas Gonzalez is a 15-year veteran of local government and politics, longtime organizer and advocate for social and economic justice, including being a founding board member for Raise Up Massachusetts. Raise Up Massachusetts is the state's largest social justice coalition.

Gonzalez is also the chief of staff for Seed, which opened earlier this year as Jamaica Plain's first marijuana dispensary.

Following his remarks there will be a call and response reading of the names of victims of racist violence, and a 20-minute standout along Centre Street.

The August Vigil in Support of Black Lives Matter is on Thursday evening, August 5, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on the lawn of the First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain, 633 Centre St. All are welcome to attend the event.