Update: Federal Eviction Moratorium Extended to Oct. 3

The Biden administration heard the calls for help and after letting a federal eviction moratorium end on Aug. 1, reversed course and issued a new moratorium running through Oct. 3.



The federal moratorium was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The new ban applies to parts of the country experiencing what the CDC refers to as "substantial" and "high" spreads of COVID. That means the majority of most of the country qualifies. In Massachusetts, only two counties do not qualify -- Hampshire and Franklin counties.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-7th) championed the work of many to get the moratorium extended.

“Organized power is realized power, and [Tuesday's] announcement is a testament to the strength of our unwavering collective advocacy. I know what it feels like to come home to an eviction notice. It comes as a relief to millions of families that the CDC has heeded our calls and will establish a new eviction moratorium that will help keep millions safely in their homes," said Pressley.

“This action from the Biden Administration will provide critical protections to millions of families nationwide and allow more time for states and localities to disburse the billions in federal emergency rental assistance Congress authorized to those who need it. I call on Massachusetts to move swiftly to distribute this critical relief,” said Pressley.

On Saturday, Pressley, Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), and Congresswoman Cori Bush (MO-01) and their progressive colleagues sent a letter reiterating their ongoing calls for President Biden and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to extend the federal eviction moratorium.

Those in need can receive help from Boston by applying for rental assistance through the city's Office of Housing Stability by visiting their website here.

The Office of Housing Stability hosts a virtual clinic for small landlords and tenants every Tuesday at 5:30 pm. Complete the online form to RSVP for this virtual clinic. The Office of Housing Stability also host virtual walk-in hours on Wednesday from noon to 2 pm to answer your housing questions. Please complete this online form to RSVP for these walk-in hours.