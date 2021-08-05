ICYMI: Teriyaki & Sushi Express Restaurant Open in Jackson Square

If you're in the mood for sushi, a bento box, or teriyaki meal, you've got a new place in Jamaica Plain.



Tori Japan opened at 315 Centre St. in recent weeks and it's a spot for you to pickup (on their website they are only offering pickup). It's a fast food spot, but they are not open yet for dine-in.

They offer chicken, beef, salmon and shrimp bento boxes that come with four pieces of California rolls and there Gyoza dumplings.

Their sushi rolls include Tori Japan rolls, red bull rolls, rock & roll rolls, and more.

Tori Japan also offers kids teriyaki meals for $5.49 (chicken, shrimp, beef, salmon, or tofu).