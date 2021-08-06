Back to School COVID-19 Vaccine Mobile Clinic at Southern JP Health Center Aug. 9

The Southern Jamaica Plain Health Center is hosting a free Back to School COVID-19 Vaccination clinic for anyone 12 years old and older on August 9th.

The clinic is a partnership of the Boston Public Health Commission, Brookside Community Health Center, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital Mobile Vaccine Van team.

The Southern Jamaica Plain Health Center is located at 10B Green St. The clinic will be available noon to 7 pm, and there will be giveaways, including school supplies, ice cream, and more.

This event is not just for patients, but for anyone in the community. The clinic will also vaccinate adult family and friends. Appointments are available by calling 617-983-4100, and walk-ins are welcome.