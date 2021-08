The 38th Annual National Night Out in Boston was celebrated on Aug. 3rd, but due to virus considerations, the 2021 version was downsized from more traditional versions that have included neighborhood parties and caravans.



The 2021 award winners were welcomed by the Boston Police Crime Watch Unit to a luncheon at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square. The Mildred C. Hailey Tenants Organization was honored with the BPD District E-13 Crime Watch Group of the Year award.