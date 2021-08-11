JP Regan Dodgers Complete Undefeated Softball Season

The Jamaica Plain RBI Dodgers completed an undefeated season to finish in first place in the 2021 Boston RBI U18 Softball League on Aug. 4th. The league features teams from Roxbury, Dorchester, Mission Hill, Jamaica Plain and other neighborhoods and is organized by The Red Sox Foundation (https://www.redsoxfoundation.org/rbi/).



The majority of the girls are graduates of the JP Regan Youth League’s softball division and have been playing together for several years.

After the final game, a victory over the Mission Hill Pirates, players, coaches, and their families celebrated the season and said farewell to five young women who have aged out of the team and are heading off to college in the fall. These players formed the backbone of a close-knit and talented team. Their dedication and leadership on the team and their support for the younger players have helped make the Dodgers such a successful program.

Many thanks to the parents and families who came out to cheer on the team, as well as The Red Sox Foundation and the JP Regan Youth League for their support.