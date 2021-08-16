Blind City Council Candidate Alex Gray Challenging Mayoral Candidates to Walk Blinded Around City Hall

Do you know what it's like to walk around City Hall Plaza without your vision? At-Large City Council candidate and Jamaica Plain resident Alex Gray does, and he's challenged mayoral candidates and city councilors to experience it firsthand this Wednesday.



Gray will be joined by at least six current city councilors, two of which are mayoral candidates -- District 4 City Councilor Andrea Campbell and At-Large City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George.

They will be joined by mayoral candidate John Barros, and current District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley, District 9 City Councilor Liz Breadon, District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards, and At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty.

The goal of the challenge is for candidates to better understand some of the challenges the disability community face. The candidates will be able to use canes and will be assisted for safety by individuals from Gray's campaign.

The event will take place at 10:30 am on City Hall Plaza.

If elected, Gray, would be the first blind Boston City Councilor.