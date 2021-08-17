Community Servings Adds Three to Board of Directors

Community Servings, a Jamaica Plain based nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services to individuals and families living with critical and chronic illnesses, recently announced the election of three new members to its board of directors.





The three new board members are:

Stephen Bertolami, an executive vice president at Liberty Mutual Insurance overseeing enterprise services

Sophia Hall, a supervising attorney at Lawyers for Civil Rights and a longtime advocate for the HIV/AIDS community

Greg Wilmot, chief operating officer of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center.

“One of our organization’s greatest assets is our highly engaged board, and the board is further strengthened by new members who bring strong leadership qualities, diverse personal perspectives and professional experience, and active engagement in their communities,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings. “Our new directors and their shared passion for our ‘food is medicine’ mission will help guide Community Servings as we continue to grow and serve more people with critical and chronic illnesses.”

The new board members began their leadership roles with Community Servings in July.

Stephen Bertolami

Bertolami’s career has focused on helping organizations scale operations in support of their unique business needs. At Liberty Mutual, he leads 300 employees on the enterprise services team providing essential support to the 40,000-person enterprise, including real estate, facilities, security, business continuity, events procurement and travel. He serves as the executive sponsor for Liberty Mutual’s Pride Employee Resource Group for LGBTQ+ employees and allies.

Before joining Liberty Mutual as vice president of procurement, Bertolami held procurement and purchasing leadership roles at a number of organizations, including Sapient, EMD Serono, SpeechWorks and Fisher College.

Bertolami, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Babson College, lives in Acton.

Sophia Hall

Throughout her legal career and time at Lawyers for Civil Rights, Hall has built a growing practice focused on dismantling barriers to diversity in public agencies. She handles a broad range of civil rights matters and actively represents people of color and immigrant women to protect their rights in the workplace and community.

Before joining Lawyers for Civil Rights, Hall was a staff attorney at the AIDS Action Committee where she took on legal cases that created positive health impacts for clients living with HIV/AIDS.

Hall earned a bachelor’s degree from Emory University and a juris doctorate degree from Boston College Law School. She is a Quincy resident.

Greg Wilmot

Wilmot serves as senior vice president, chief operating officer and executive director of PACE (Programs of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) at East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. He helps oversee the largest community health center in Massachusetts with an operating budget of about $200 million.

Wilmot held a number of leadership roles prior to joining the health center, including director of Medicaid operations at what is now AllWays Health Partners and director of business and network development at Boston Medical Center. He earlier served at the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services as director of strategic planning and senior advisor to the EOHHS secretary.

The Framingham resident earned a bachelor’s degree from Boston College and an MBA from Northeastern University.