A New Breakfast Restaurant Is Coming, Another Is Going

We've got two updates on restaurants in Jamaica Plain. We're going to have a new one in a beloved spot in Hyde Square, and another restaurant that shutdown due to COVID, announced it's not going reopen.



The well-liked Mike & Patty's breakfast spot and sandwich shop has applied for a license to open at 388 Centre St., which was once home to the beloved Sorella's restaurant until it closed in 2019. The news was first report by Boston Restaurant Talk.

This will be Mike & Patty's first dine-in restaurant, according to Eater Boston, as its locations in Bay Village and Somerville are just takeout. The restaurant could open later this year or early 2022. The menu is expected to be bigger, and they're applying for an alcohol license to serve cocktails.

Their current menus include items such as the Carolina Caviar (caviar isn't actually in it), Grilled Crack, the Baller, and more.

And sadly, Exodus Bagels announced that they will not be reopening their very popular Jamaica Plain location at the corner of Washington and Green streets. It was common to see a line out the door as people waited for their delicious sandwiches.

"There were a couple factors that were out of our control that ultimately made the decision for us. Mostly the factors are related to the state of the building. The repairs needed to make it a safe and sound location are beyond a tenant’s scope," said an Exodus Bagels Facebook post.

Exodus will continue to operate its Roslindale kitchen, which has a walk-up window. It's definitely worth the drive.

