Co-Leaders of Mission Hill School Removed After Investigation

The co-leaders of the Mission Hill K-8 Pilot School were removed earlier this month after a months-long investigation about the mistreatment of at least one student during a number of years.



Former co-leaders Geralyn McLaughlin and Jenerra Williams are now on paid administrative leave pending further investigation into their role in misconduct at the school, said a Boston Public Schools (BPS) statement provided to Jamaica Plain News.

BPS conducted an internal investigation after parents brought allegations to Superintendent Brenda Cassellius' attention. The report, which has not been made public as of yet, was written by Joseph Coffey, who works for the BPS Office of Labor Relations.

"This decision was made following an investigation that found credible evidence that the school did not take appropriate action after complaints were filed about the mistreatment of at least one student between 2014-2019," said the BPS statement to Jamaica Plain News. "Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and its findings, BPS is not providing additional information to protect the identities of students and families involved."

BPS sent an email from Cassellius notifying school staff and families on Aug. 6 of the co-leaders' removal, and has held two virtual meetings with the school community since then. The Mission Hill K-8 Pilot School is located on Child Street, and housed in the same building as the Margarita Muniz Academy.

Mission Hill School Superintendent Grace Wai was made interim leader of the school while an interim principal is recruited. Cassellius said she is directing additional training, support, and resources for members of the school community to create and sustain a welcoming environment.

McLaughlin and Williams did not reply to emails sent to their school email addresses.