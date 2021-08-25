Bella Luna is Coming Back and Teaming Up with The Haven

The owners of Bella Luna and The Haven recently announced a new collaboration to reopen Bella Luna's space at the Brewery Complex and call it The Haven at the Brewery.

"Together we will be re-opening a restaurant, events and music space at the Brewery after the pandemic forced Bella Luna and the Milky Way to close in March of 2020," said Kathie Mainzer.

The Haven's owner, Jason Waddleton will be the general manager and operating partner.

The Bella Luna Restaurant and the Milky Way Lounge closed in June 2020 due to the pandemic. Later than month the owners created a GoFundMe to pay off debts and assist former employees.

"With help from the SBA’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund, we will be able to support many small businesses with this venture," said Mainzer. "From The Haven who muscled through the challenging pandemic and was able to stay open, to the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation who went without rent for a year and a half, to all the local small business vendors that have waited patiently for us to be able to pay our bills."

Mainzer said that by teaming up they will be able to make the small business vendors whole and launch a refreshed concept with priority for jobs given to former Bella Luna staff.

The Haven, the only Scottish restaurant in Boston, will remain open on Perkins Street.

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the diverse, creative and vital neighborhood of Jamaica Plain. We look forward to re-opening this December and bringing back live music, events, and community building to the Brewery," said Mainzer.