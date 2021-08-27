Tiffani Caballero Named Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Liaison

Tiffani Caballero was recently named as city's neighborhood liaison for Jamaica Plain.



Caballero works for the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS), and will serve as the primary contact for constituents and businesses looking to connect and facilitate with city departments.

“I am passionate about community building and will connect with the residents of Jamaica Plain to learn how to best serve them so we can work together for the good of the community,” said Caballero. “The neighborhood has a tight knit culture which makes me eager to work with the community.”

Caballero is a Dorchester and native Spanish speaker who attended John D. O'Bryant, and is currently a candidate to receive her BS in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts Boston. She learned the inner workings of city government from previously working as a constituent service center representative for Boston 311.

To report non-emergency issues to the city, residents are encouraged to connect with BOS:311 by dialing 3-1-1 or by downloading the free BOS:311 app on iOS or Android platforms.