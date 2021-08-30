Jamaica Plain Youth Selected for Laver Cup Boston Ballkid Squad

Lleyton Warren, 12, of Jamaica Plain has been selected following an intensive recruitment process as one of 30 Massachusetts kids between the ages of 12-15 to be part of the Laver Cup 2021 Boston Ballkid Squad.

He participated in a grueling training sessions on Friday, August 13 at Longfellow Tennis Club in Natick, going through a series of training exercises, focusing on their agility, endurance, coordination, ball skills, balance, speed and teamwork—all attributes essential to make it to the Laver Cup Ballkid Squad.

As part of the Ballkid Squad, Warren will be quickly grabbing any loose balls throughout the tennis tournament while matches are being played.

Warren is a part of Sportsmen’s Tennis and Enrichment Center, and also enjoys participating on a recreational swim team, where he competes in all four strokes.

This is the fourth edition of The Laver Cup, which features the best tennis players from Europe against their counterparts from the rest of the world, and will take place at TD Garden from September 24-26.