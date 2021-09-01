GoFundMe Launched By Local Artist To Make Two ‘You Are Loved’ Murals in JP

Alex Cook has created more than 70 murals in 13 states with through his You Are Loved Mural Project, and he needs your help to make two new ones in Jamaica Plain.



Cook plans on one mural being on the wall of JPizzle Kitchen at the corner of Robinwood Avenue and Centre Street, and the other at the Elizabeth Stone House. Those two murals would join the many that he's made from working with schools, businesses, shelters, and prisons.

"The project uses art and community participation to create public works of art that support and celebrate each individual," wrote Cook on GoFundMe. "Between the pandemic, toxic politics, and just general negativity swirling around us, now is a great time to get back to the basics. We are a community. We value each other."

Cook has a goal of raising $7,000 through GoFundMe.

"These murals have been used as a way to support school culture and express civic care. They have also been used as a way to respond to tragedies like suicide and gun violence," wrote Cook. "The best email I ever received was from a stranger who told me he had decided to end his life, but upon coming upon one of these murals, felt it was speaking directly to him and decided not to."

The Elizabeth Stone House's mission is to make a difference in the community by caring for and protecting adult and child survivors of domestic abuse.

Each mural will have a community painting day, probably in October, for people to come and participate in filling in the design, said Cook.

Possibly Cook's most known local mural is across from the Jackson Square MBTA station.