Early Voting Schedule: JP on Sept. 7; City Hall All Week and More

Election season is upon us and there are numerous places to vote early before your last day to vote, Election Day, on Sept. 12.



Jamaica Plain residents actually have three city council district council races to vote it! The main one is a three-way race for District 6 between Winnie Eke, Kendra Hicks, and Mary Tamer.

Small portions of District 4 and District 7 are also in Jamaica Plain and have open seats due to current councilors Andrea Campbell and Kim Janey running for mayor.

This week there is an early voting location in Jamaica Plain at the Margarita Muniz Academy (20 Child St.) from noon to 8 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 7. City Hall is also open for early voting this week with varied times. There are also other locations throughout Boston for early voting this week. Click here for all early voting locations, dates, and times.